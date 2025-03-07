YouTuber Said He Got Girlfriend And Her Mother Pregnant. Then A Fact-Check

A YouTuber's claim that he impregnated both his girlfriend and her mother stunned the internet. But now, he admits it was all a stunt. Nick Yardy, a 29-year-old YouTuber with 3.41 million subscribers, announced last month that both his 22-year-old girlfriend, Jade, and her 44-year-old mother, Dani, were pregnant with his children.

The announcement was met with both shock and disgust, but the truth turned out to be quite different.

Speaking to the English daily the Daily Mail, Mr Yardy admitted that the entire pregnancy story was a fabrication. "There are no babies. It's just, like, a skit. It's not actually real."

Mr Yardy, whose real name is Nicholas Hunter, says he has been in a relationship with both women for nearly two years. While the pregnancies were fake, Mr Yardy maintains that his unconventional relationship with both Jade and Dani is real.

Born in Jamaica, Mr Yardy launched his social media career in 2017 after spending a year in jail for a marijuana conviction. Since then, he has made a lucrative living by creating skits and content with OnlyFans models and internet personalities.

Jade, a fellow content creator, has built a substantial online following, including an OnlyFans presence that she claims has helped her purchase a Florida restaurant. Dani, who works as a life coach, has a more modest social media presence under the handle "Daniswingsxo." Both women have declined to reveal their surnames.

"They are actually mother and daughter, and our involvement with each other is real," Mr Yardy said. "It's just that they're not actually pregnant. At least not yet."

Last month, Mr Yardy released a YouTube video titled "We're Pregnant," in which Jade and Dani appeared in matching maternity dresses, rubbing their swollen bellies while holding his hands. Jade claimed to be expecting a baby girl, while Dani said she was carrying Mr Yardy's son. The women even suggested that they had conceived just two weeks apart.

"It's not often that a mom and daughter are pregnant at the same time, let alone by the same man, but we wouldn't want things to be any other way," Jade said in the video. Dani described her pregnancy as "a miracle," with Mr Yardy chiming in, "Two miracle babies."

Mr Yardy claimed he met Jade during a video shoot two years ago.