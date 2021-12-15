YouTube Down For Thousands Of Users: Report

YouTube experienced 65 outages over the past 12 months, according to ToolTester (Representational)

Alphabet Inc's YouTube was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which showed there were more than 19,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

YouTube did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A major outage disrupted Amazon's cloud services for several hours last week that resulted in Netflix, Disney+, Robinhood and a slew of other services being inaccessible, including Amazon's e-commerce website.

YouTube experienced 65 outages over the past 12 months, according to web tool reviewing website ToolTester.

