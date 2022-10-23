'World Needs China': Xi Jinping After Securing Historic Third Term

Xi Jinping abolished the presidential two-term limit in 2018

Xi Jinping said "the world needs China" as he spoke to the press after securing a historic third term as leader on Sunday.

"I wish to thank the whole Party sincerely for the trust you have placed in us," he told journalists at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, promising to "work diligently in the performance of our duties to prove worthy of the great trust of our Party and our people."

His anointment in a closed-door vote on Sunday came after a week-long gathering of the party faithful in Beijing during which they endorsed Xi's "core position" in the leadership and approved a sweeping reshuffle that saw former rivals step down.

Xi Jinping is now all but certain to sail through to a third term as China's president, due to be formally announced during the government's annual legislative sessions in March.

Since becoming the country's leader a decade ago, Xi has achieved a concentration of power like no modern Chinese ruler other than Mao.

He abolished the presidential two-term limit in 2018, paving the way for him to govern indefinitely.

