World Sleep Day: History, Significance And Other Things To Know

World Sleep Day is being celebrated on March 18 this year

World Sleep Day has been celebrated every year since 2008 before the Spring Equinox. It was started by a group of medical professionals and its main aim is to raise awareness about the importance of good sleeping habits. These medical professionals have banded together to form The World Sleep Society.

The World Sleep Society works with various news organizations to help them spread the word and report about the effects sleep can have on day-to-day life. This year the theme and slogan of the day is ‘Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World'.

The annual World Sleep Day is celebrated across 70 countries with many health experts believing that sleep related problems like insomnia and sleep apnea run rampant in modern society due to unhealthy sleeping habits. To maintain a healthy sleep habits one must –

Ensure they have a fixed sleeping and waking up time

Make sure one is getting enough sleep

Getting uninterrupted sleep is vital to waking up refreshed

While not all of us can have a fixed sleeping schedule, ensuring you keep your circadian rhythms consistent is essential to healthy sleep

So this World Sleep Day commit to finding the right schedule and if you feel like you have sleeping problems like insomnia, make sure you speak to a sleep professional for a diagnosis.