World May See Another Pandemic: Bill Gates

Bill Gates said the next pandemic is likely to be a respiratory virus. (File)

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on Thursday said the world may see another pandemic, likely a respiratory virus, even as he emphasised on strengthening diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines and R&D.

The last gigantic pandemic was almost 100 years ago but it won't be that long into the next one strikes, he said, in a virtual fireside chat with Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao as part of 'BioAsisa-2022', the state government's flagship annual life sciences convention.

"It won't necessarily be a coronavirus or even the flu. It is likely to be a respiratory virus. Because, with all the human travel we have now, that's the one that can spread in such a rapid way," he said.

Gates talked about his upcoming book on the subject, the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and the significance of funding the private sector and academia to build better diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

He emphasised that there is a need for the world to spend more on R&D.

Referring to Gates' 2015 prediction about the next pandemic, Rama Rao asked him about possible next big crisis and how the humanity can prepare together.

The billionaire philanthropist lauded India for its vaccine development and coverage in the fight against the pandemic.

India's vaccine coverage is better than even most rich countries, he said.

