WHO Says Congo Faces 'Very High' Risk From Ebola Outbreak

The WHO is sending 7,540 doses of an experimental vaccine to try to stop the outbreak. (Reuters)

WHO statement said there had been 21 suspected, 20 probable and 3 confirmed cases of Ebola between April 4 and May 15. (Reuters)

Democratic Republic of Congo faces a "very high" public health risk from Ebola after the disease was confirmed in one patient in a major city, the World Health Organization said on Friday, raising its assessment from "high" previously.The risk to countries in the region was now "high", raised from "moderate", but the global risk remained "low".The reassessment came after the first confirmed case in Mbandaka, a city of around 1.5 million. Previous reports of the disease had all been in remote areas where Ebola might spread more slowly."The confirmed case in Mbandaka, a large urban centre located on major national and international river, road and domestic air routes increases the risk of spread within the Democratic Republic of the Congo and to neighbouring countries," the WHO said.

WHO Deputy Director-General for Emergency Preparedness and Response Peter Salama had told reporters on Thursday that the risk assessment was being reviewed.



"We're certainly not trying to cause any panic in the national or international community," he said.



