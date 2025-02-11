Indian Nelore Breed Cow Breaks World Record, Sells For Rs 40 Crore

An Indian-origin cow, sold for Rs 40 crore at an auction in Minas Gerais, Brazil, has set the Guinness World Record for being the most expensive cattle. Viatina-19 reportedly weighs around 1,101 kg, twice the average weight of other cows of the same Nelore breed.



The 53-month-old stands out for her gorgeous white fur, loose skin, and a noticeable hump on her shoulders.



In addition to setting a world record, Viatina-19 won Miss South America at the "Champion of the World" competition in Fort Worth, Texas. It's a Miss Universe-style cattle contest pitting bulls and cows from various nations against one another. Her exceptional muscle structure and rare genetic lineage contributed to her victory.



The Nelore breed is well known for its ability to adapt to tropical climates and disease resistance. Due to this, Viatina-19's embryos are in high demand globally for breeding programs.



Lorrany Martins, a veterinarian, said that Viatina-19 was the closest to perfection attained so far. "She's a complete cow and has all the characteristics that proprietors are looking for," Martins added.



According to Oklahoma State University data, Brazil is now the world's largest breeder of Nelore cattle, and the breed has been exported to Argentina, Paraguay, Venezuela, Central America, Mexico, the United States, and numerous other nations.



At least 80 per cent of cows in Brazil are Zebu cattle, a subspecies that originated in India and is distinguished by its hump and dewlap.



Viatina-19 belongs to the Nelore breed, also known as the Ongole breed, which was first brought to Brazil in the 1800s. Reports suggest that this muscular breed originated from the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, India, and was first introduced by the Aryans around 2,000 years before the Christian era.



The Nelore breed, which makes up the majority of Brazil's cattle stock, is primarily raised for meat. According to the US Department of Agriculture, Brazil has about 230 million cows.