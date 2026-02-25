"Anthropic, Google and OpenAI Use Workday": CEO Aneel Bhusri

Workday Inc. Chief Executive Officer Aneel Bhusri said leading AI companies like Anthropic - which investors fear will disrupt the software industry - actually use his company's products.

"Just for what it's worth, Anthropic, Google and OpenAI all run Workday," Bhusri said on a call Tuesday with analysts.

Workday makes software for office tasks such as payroll and employee management. Investors have grown worried that AI tools will make this kind of work easier and wipe out demand for these products. Workday's stock has plummeted about 40% this year, a slide mirrored by peers like Salesforce Inc.

Bhusri, a Workday co-founder, returned earlier this month as CEO. He had stepped down in 2024 as co-CEO while continuing to serve as chairman. Bhusri spent much of a conference call after the company reported earnings on Tuesday laying out a case for why Workday's software will remain relevant in the age of AI.

"These are true systems of record that must process transactions with absolute accuracy and speed, enforce complex security models, and comply with statutory and regulatory requirements all over the world," he said. "No amount of vibe coding is going to produce an HR or an ERP system." ERP refers to software for enterprise resource planning, which consolidates many basic business tasks into a single system.

Still, Workday's shares fell 9% in extended trading.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)