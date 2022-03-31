Woman Visits Disney World Every Month, Donates Blood Plasma To Cover Costs

Liz Gramlich at the Walt Disney World in Orlando during her visit in March.

A woman in the United States is obsessed with the world of Disney. Philadelphia-based Liz Gramlich loves Disney so much that she has decided to visit the Walt Disney World is Orlando once a month with her sister.

And to cover the cost, she has been donating her blood plasma, arguing “she is helping someone”, according to Fox News.

The 28-year-old has visited the Walt Disney World in January, February and March and the next trip is booked in April.

Gramlich told Fox News that her monthly visits are based on the ticket price of the flights - when they are the cheapest. Additionally, she also donates her plasma - the liquid part of blood without blood cells - up to twice a week, which helps her cover the costs of flights and hotels.

In 2020, Gramlich realised that she could fly out for a one-day-only visit to the theme park as flights to Orlando from Philadelphia were only two hours. This was her first trip to Disney World since she was three years old.

Gramlich said the visit helped the sisters bond. The low flight price due to COVID-19 also helped their cause.

According to Mirror, Gramlich paid $25 for a return ticket - something they found cheaper than to fill up their cars with petrol.

But as the situation started returning to normal, the price of flight ticket also increased. Soon, the sisters had to shell out $150 for a return ticket from Philadelphia to Orlando.

So, Gramlich chose a little extreme measure - donating her plasma - to fund the trip. It brought in an extra $498 every month on an average.

Gramlich keeps posting photos of her visit to the Disney World on her Instagram handle.