Woman Sets Record With 84 Squats In One Minute At 20-Metre-High Fortress In Armenia

A remarkable fitness achievement has been recorded in Armenia, where a woman set a new benchmark by performing an impressive number of squats in just one minute. The accomplishment highlights strength, endurance, and determination.

Record-Breaking Performance

Mari Davtyan achieved a total of 84 squats in one minute, setting a new record in the female category. She completed the challenge at Talin Fortress, located in the Aragatsotn region of Armenia.

This performance was performed at a height of 20 meters at a historic site, making this achievement even more special.

Watch Video Here:

Most squats performed in one minute - 84 by Mari Davtyan 🇦🇲



Mari broke this record on top of the famous Talin Castle 💪 pic.twitter.com/Nb4wpCdodV — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 10, 2026

Precision And Endurance

Mari completed all 84 squats within one minute with complete precision and control. Her strength and perfect technique were evident throughout her performance.

Event Details And Rules

This record was set on August 22, 2025. Under the rules of this category, only those 16 years of age or older were allowed to apply.

Mari's achievement is a shining example in the field of fitness, demonstrating what can be achieved through hard work, dedication, and discipline.