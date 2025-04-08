Woman Returning To Work Asks For Help After Bizarre Interview Question

A woman applying for accounting jobs was unsure how to answer a family-related interview question after being a full-time stay-at-home mother for three years.

Posting anonymously on Reddit, she said she came across a puzzling question in a job application form that asked: "Tell us what family means to you and how you currently invest time in your family."

Not sure if the question was seeking a personal or professional response, the woman wrote, "Like I am not sure if they're asking personal or professional family, I'm pretty sure professional but I am unemployed. Been a SAHM [stay-at-home mom] for the past 3 years."

Her post gathered attention, with many fellow users offering support, honest opinions, and even some biting sarcasm about the nature of the question.

One user advised, "Just answer: 'irrelevant to the position' or 'none of your business'. You don't want to work for people who ask those types of unprofessional questions anyway."

Another said, "'My work is my family. I love my team like I would love my children, if I would ever be so cruel enough as to abandon my work-family for so long as to have any.' Sorry, did you wanna know how they want you to answer it? If so, there you go."

A user advised to answer with, "I will not answer questions that could lead to discrimination of protected classes. But I'm happy to answer questions related to my skills and qualifications for the job I'm applying for."

Others pointed out the red flags behind such inquiries.

"It means if you value your family at all, you don't stand a chance at hacking it with the work schedule here. DENIED," one person commented.

Another added, "I feel like this question is just setting people who value their family or work-life balance for failure lol."

An HR veteran shared, "US-based advice - I have worked in HR for 30 years and have a master's degree in the discipline. You should walk away from this opportunity now. Either they don't know what they're doing, or they know exactly what they're doing. Either way, it's going to be trouble."

Earlier, a woman on Reddit shared how listing "Stay at Home Mom" on her resume helped her get two jobs after a three-year break. Employers didn't mind the gap, and she encouraged other parents to be honest and confident about their time at home.