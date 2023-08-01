Woman In Australia Dragged From Wheelchair, Has Ear Ripped Off In Dog Attack

The woman was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

A woman was rushed to hospital in Australia after dogs dragged her out of her wheelchair and ripped off her ear, according to a report in 7News. The vicious attack on the 51-year-old woman took place in Palm Island, off Townsville, on Monday night. The woman, whose name has not been released, was also bitten on her neck, head and arm, the outlet quoted the local police as saying. It is believed that she may have broken her arm during the incident.

The woman was later flown to Townsville University Hospital in a serious condition.

ABC News said that emergency services received a call about the attack on Sailor Street at 11:10pm on Monday. She lost her entire right ear in the attack.

A spokesperson of the hospital said she is now in a stable condition.

The Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council confirmed it had located and euthanised the three dogs involved, as per ABC News.

Further, the owner has been given a notice to comply with council by-laws to restrain their other dogs.

In June, a seven-year-old boy was attacked by a German Shepherd in London. When the police reached the spot, another man approached them claiming that he was also attacked.

The police said none of the dog attack victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

In April, another such tragic incident was reported from the UK after a "Pitbull-like" dog killed a man's pet.

The attack took place on Monday in Camberwell, south London, when the woman stepped out of her home with her pet dog Rocky, a Chihuahua-Russell mix.