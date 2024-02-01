Wing Tips Of 2 Japanese Planes 'Scratch' Each Other At Airport, No Injuries Reported

The incident occurred at the domestic terminal of Osaka's Itami airport (Representational)

The wing tips of two passenger jets "scratched" each other at a Japanese airport on Thursday morning, an airport operator said, with reports saying no one was injured.

The incident involving the two All Nippon Airways aircraft happened shortly after 10:00 am (0100 GMT) at the domestic terminal of Osaka's Itami airport, a Kansai Airports spokesperson told the news agency AFP.

"We've been told wing tips of two ANA planes scratched each other," the spokesman said.

No passenger or crew was injured, local media said.

The accident is the latest of a string of mishaps involving Japanese aircraft and airports since the start of the year.

The most serious was a near-catastrophic collision at Haneda airport between a Japan Airlines aircraft and a smaller coast guard plane on January 2.

All 379 people on board the JAL Airbus escaped just before the aircraft was engulfed in flames. Five of the six people on the smaller aircraft died.

