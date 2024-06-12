'Will Respect Judicial Process': Joe Biden After Son Convicted In Gun Crimes

"I am the President, but I am also a Dad," Biden said in a statement. (File)

Joe Biden pledged Tuesday to "respect the judicial process" after his son Hunter, a former drug addict, was found guilty of gun charges in the first criminal prosecution of the child of a sitting US president.

"I am the President, but I am also a Dad," Biden said in a statement. "So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery."

"I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal."



