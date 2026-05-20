Will Deliver On Teesta, Padma: Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said his government will deliver on both Teesta and Padma River water plans. While the Teesta Water Agreement between India and Bangladesh has been held up since 2011, the Ganga Water Agreement -- signed in 1996 for 30 years -- is up for renewal this year.

"In Rajshahi, we will build the Padma Barrage on the Padma River... because across the border, they (India) are extracting water in various ways by constructing barrages and dams," Tarique Rahman said at an event in Dhaka.

Read: Teesta And Ganga: How The Two Rivers Are Key To India-Bangladesh Ties

The water that reaches Bangladesh is significantly reduced during the dry season. The water flow in the river has decreased, causing numerous problems, and the surrounding areas are gradually drying up, he added.

"You must have noticed - in our childhood, one couldn't see the other side of the Padma River. Even now, you can't see across, but back then it was because of the vast water body, whereas now it is empty, there is no water," he said.

India and Bangladesh are in the middle of negotiations over the renewal of the treaty that has been in operation for the last 30 years. Bangladesh is expected to negotiate harder for more water.

Photo Credit: AFP

Currently water from the Ganga is diverted into the Bhagirathi (Hooghly) river that serves the critical purpose of maintaining the Haldia Port and feeding the entire Greater Kolkata region.

Rahman listed the reasons for the construction of the Padma Barrage.

"We want to build this barrage so that during both the monsoon and dry seasons people of our country can have access to water. Another dangerous issue is that due to the Farakka Dam, since the volume of river water is low, seawater is gradually intruding into the southern region. Due to its high salinity, the Sundarbans and surrounding areas are facing severe crises. Various plants are dying, and different wildlife species are becoming extinct," Rahman said.

Read: Tarique Rahman's BNP Congratulates BJP On Bengal Win With A 'Teesta' Request

"If we want to counteract that pressure, we must construct this barrage and retain water within it. We can store the excess water that flows in during the monsoon so we can utilize it for the welfare of our people... this is not the only issue; there is another problem regarding our Teesta," Rahman added.

The Teesta Agreement between India and Bangladesh has also been held up for decades despite the efforts of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh has now formally sought China's involvement for the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP) and this may re-define how New Delhi approaches the issue.

"Regarding the Teesta River, you have seen it reported in the newspapers many times. Many people might say many things; some might say a lot for cheap popularity. However, today I want to state one thing very clearly... this BNP government will initiate work on the Padma Barrage and will also take up the Teesta Barrage project".

"To those who are making grand speeches, I want to say plainly - the Disaster Management Minister is sitting right here today. Under his leadership, BNP will carry out programmes concerning the Teesta River, which no other political party in Bangladesh has done," Rahman added, taking a dig at those who have questioned the viability of the project.