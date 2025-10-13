Wife Of Israeli Hostage Awaits His Return With A Handmade Card

The wait is almost over. Separated by the Israel-Hamas war, united by Trump's Gaza peace deal, it is time for Rebecca Gonzalez and Elkana Bohbot to reunite after two long years. Elkana Bohbot is one of the 20 Israeli hostages to be freed from captivity in Gaza today under a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Gonzalez was seen arranging her husband, Elkana's, belongings at the Re'im crossing, ahead of his arrival. Re'im is where the hostages are expected to be received after crossing the border.

On the bed, clothes including sweatshirts, a jacket, socks, caps, slippers, a towel, perfume, and shoes are neatly placed. In the middle of the essentials is a handmade card, which appears to have been made by Bohbot's son.

Bohbot, 36, was one of the producers of the Supernova music festival with his childhood friends Michael and Osher Waknin. Along with nearly 370 other people, they were killed in the Hamas attack on the site in the early morning of October 7.

At the time he was kidnapped, Bohbot was planning to open an ice-cream stall in a Tel Aviv market, according to his parents.

In mid-February 2025, Gonzalez received proof of life from Ohad Ben Ami, a former hostage released on February 8.

In May, he appeared in a video circulated by Hamas, with another hostage, Yossef-Haim Ohana. He did not speak but was clearly in a weakened state, as reported by the news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Gonzalez and Bohbot, parents to a boy, lived at Mevasseret Tzion, near Jerusalem.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro granted him Colombian nationality in November 2023, a month after the attack.

Hamas has released seven Israeli hostages into the custody of the Red Cross, the first batch to be released as part of a ceasefire after two years of war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The hostages released are Alon, Eitan, Guy, Ziv, Gali, Omri, and Matan.