Why This Italian Village Has Forbidden Residents From Falling Sick

While it may seem like a dictatorial ruling, Belcastro Mayor Antonio Torchia, explained it was a "cry for help".

Why This Italian Village Has Forbidden Residents From Falling Sick
Belcastro is located in one of the poorest regions of Italy.

A remote southern Italian village is gaining international headlines after its mayor issued a diktat, banning the residents from falling sick, according to a BBC report. The rather unconventional order was passed in the village of Belcastro, located in the southern region of Calabria -- regarded as one of the poorest regions in the country. Mayor Antonio Torchia in his decree stated that the people of Belcastro are "ordered to avoid contracting any illness that may require emergency medical assistance".

The residents have also been directed "not to engage in behaviours that may be harmful and to avoid domestic accidents".

"It is therefore advisable to not go out too often or travel or play sports, remaining instead at rest as much as possible," the order added.

While it may seem like a dictatorial ruling, Mr Torchia in an interview with a local news channel explained it was a "cry for help".

"This is not just a provocation. The ordinance is a cry for help, a way to shine a spotlight on an unacceptable situation," said Mr Torchia.

"I hope that my initiative will shake the conscience of some people, both at the political and health level, and that the necessary measures will be taken as soon as possible to resolve this unfortunate situation," he added.

Poor healthcare infra

Notably, the sparsely populated region of Calabria has been left neglected due to mafia interference and political mismanagement. Consequently, the healthcare system has collapsed with 19 hospitals closing since 2009 in the region.

For the 1,200-odd residents of Belcastro, the nearest Accident & Emergency (A&E) department is over 45 km. The village's on-call doctor surgery is also only open rarely and offers no cover during weekends, holidays or after hours. Additionally, the majority of the public is without health coverage.

The mayor said if there were no improvements made, he would go to the Public Prosecutor's Office to file a formal complaint.

"Since last June I have been waiting for the health service to be activated in Belcastro. But no one, at the moment, has given me an answer."

