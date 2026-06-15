Why PM Modi Was Welcomed With Bread And Salt During Slovakia Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a traditional bread-and-salt welcome in Bratislava on Sunday during his historic visit to Slovakia. It is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since the country's independence in 1993.

Sharing the photo on X, PM Modi wrote, "The welcome in Bratislava included the traditional offering of bread and salt, a beautiful reflection of Slovakia's rich cultural heritage and the values of goodwill and friendship they cherish."

The bread-and-salt ceremony is one of Slovakia's oldest customs and is reserved for honoured guests, including visiting heads of state and dignitaries. It is a traditional way of showing respect and honour to guests.

Bread shows prosperity, abundance and the wish that the guest will never go hungry. While salt represents value, friendship, trust and protection.

The welcome ceremony also included a performance by the Kopaniciarik children's folk group from Slovakia's Myjava region. They wore colourful traditional Slovak outfits and performed a folk dance to welcome Modi.

The celebrations continued when Modi arrived at his hotel in Bratislava, where members of the Indian community gathered in large numbers. They were seen chanting "Modi Modi", "Jai Shri Ram", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".

The renowned Slovak cultural group, the Lucnica Ensemble, performed "Vande Mataram" as a special tribute to the visiting Prime Minister.

PM Modi also watched a performance by the Mahadeva Kirtan Projekt, a Slovak musical group that performs devotional Indian-inspired music.

After arriving in Bratislava, PM Modi said the visit would help strengthen ties between India and Slovakia and create new opportunities.

"This visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. Looking forward to productive meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico," he wrote on X.

PM Modi arrived in Slovakia after completing the first leg of his European visit in France, where he held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice. The visit comes months after President Droupadi Murmu visited Slovakia in 2025.

After concluding his visit to Slovakia, PM Modi will return to France to participate in the G7 Summit in Evian.



