Why Google, Apple, Microsoft Are Warning H-1B Visa Workers Not To Travel Abroad

Leading tech companies have advised their employees on work visas to avoid travelling outside the United States. The advisory comes as new visa screening requirements trigger lengthy delays at American embassies and consulates.

Google, Apple, Microsoft and ServiceNow have told visa-holding staff that international travel could leave them stranded abroad for months. The guidance follows the introduction of a regulation that requires additional social media vetting for some visa applicants, leading to severe appointment backlogs.

US embassies have postponed routine visa stamping appointments, leaving some workers overseas unable to return to the country for extended periods, reported Business Insider. If an employee's visa stamp expires and they travel abroad, they must obtain a new stamp from a US consulate before re-entering the country.

With appointments now being rescheduled in future, even a routine trip could become a potential disruption and keep employees out of the US for up to a year.

On Dec. 19, a spokesperson for the Department of State told Business Insider, “While in the past the emphasis may have been on processing cases quickly and reducing wait times, our embassies and consulates around the world, including in India, are now prioritising thoroughly vetting each visa case above all else.”

Microsoft

Employees were told that some US consulates are rescheduling visa appointments “by several months,” with new dates in some cases pushed out “as far out as June 2026.” The memo said that the delays are largely concentrated in Chennai and Hyderabad.

“The delays stem from operational constraints tied to the new online presence review for H-1B/H-4 visas, effective December 15, which reduces daily processing capacity,” read the memo.

Microsoft cautioned employees that emergency appointments are “highly unlikely” to be approved. For employees still in the US who require a new visa stamp to return, the memo stated that they should “strongly consider changing your travel plans,” as they would be unable to return until a new visa stamp is issued.

Google

Google's advisory, sent by its immigration law firm Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP, focused on the scale of the delays and the risk of prolonged absence from the US. The firm warned that some embassies and consulates are experiencing visa stamping delays of “up to 12 months” due to “high demand and enhanced screening for H-1B, H-4, F, J, and M visas.”

Apple

Apple's immigration team highlighted the “possibility of unpredictable, extended delays when returning to the US.” It added, “We strongly recommend that employees without a valid H-1B visa stamp avoid international travel for now.” Those unable to postpone travel were urged to consult Apple's immigration partners in advance to “discuss the risks.”

ServiceNow

ServiceNow said that employees travelling to India for visa stamping risk “significant delays in securing an appointment” and recommended cancelling such plans. The company said it will consider case-by-case exceptions to its 30-day work-from-anywhere rule in cases of medical or family emergencies.