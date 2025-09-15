"Was Pressured To Resign, Threatened": Indian Techie Recalls Ordeal

An employee of an Indian tech company has claimed he refused to tender his resignation despite repeated attempts and incessant pressure from the company's Human Resources team. The junior tech professional described the ordeal as "mental harassment" and "torture."

"They threatened me that they would give a bad review after termination, so I said, 'Okay, do as you like, but I'm not going to resign,' and I came out of that meeting room," he said in a Reddit post. "I tried to be strong at that time."

He claimed that in his branch, several employees who refused to resign are being repeatedly called by HR, asked to resign, and threatened with salary freezes, blacklisting, negative reviews, and claims that nobody will hire them. Despite this pressure, many of these employees continue to resist and remain at the company.

"I don't know what to do next," he said.

He also alleged that the company was targeting junior and benched employees first, claiming their profiles were being frozen to prevent project allocation. "Even if we get a project through our contacts, RMG calls that project and asks them to cancel our allocation," he said.

The post soon went viral.

A user commented, "You don't get severance if you resign. That's the whole point of the exercise done by the HR. If they wanted to give you severance, they would just fire you. If they want you to leave without harming their churn numbers, they generally say you don't need to come to the office during your notice period. But put down your papers."

Another wrote, "Ask them for 3 months of severance and leave, else fight legally !! Nothing more nothing less."

"If a company has a policy to give 3 months' notice when an employee wants to quit. It should apply for the parties on the other side as well. This one-sided policy is not fair. Try to get nothing less than 3 months of paycheck and look for other opportunities during that time," a comment read.