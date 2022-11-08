Whoopi Goldberg Quits Twitter After Elon Musk's Takeover, Says 'It's So Messy'

American TV host Whoopi Goldberg announced on her show that she's leaving Twitter

Calling Elon Musk's week-long tenure at Twitter "a mess'', popular American TV host and Academy Award-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg announced on her show that she's leaving Twitter. With her announcement, Ms. Goldberg has become the latest celebrity to abandon Twitter after Mr. Musk's dramatic takeover. She announced the news on her talk show The View and the clip was shared by the team of the talk show on Twitter.

"I'm getting off today because I just feel like it's so messy, and I'm tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I'm gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable maybe I'll come back. But as of tonight, I'm done with Twitter."

.@WhoopiGoldberg says on #TheView that "as of tonight," she's "done with Twitter."



"I'm going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I'll come back." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjApic.twitter.com/0Ih9fp9yHG — The View (@TheView) November 7, 2022

"People keep saying it's free speech, but all speech is not free speech," Ms. Goldberg added. "Some speech is not OK free speech. So everybody has to agree on that, but if people keep saying 'You hurt my free speech' it's going to be a problem. You know what? This is our problem. But it ain't my problem today because I'm out."

Ever since Mr. Musk took over Twitter, his tenure at the platform has been mired in controversy, owing to multiple global lay-offs and the introduction of an $8 monthly fee for those who wanted a "blue tick" verification badge.

Not just Ms. Goldberg, American supermodel Gigi Hadid also recently announced her exit from Twitter on Instagram amid the mass layoffs, including the human rights team. Gigi wrote, "For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and it's not a place I want to be a part of."

Grey's Anatomy writer Shonda Rhimes, Grammy award-winning singer Sara Bareilles, R&B icon Tony Braxton, The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil are other notable celebrities who have said goodbye to Twitter.