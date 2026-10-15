Who Was Rachna Shroff? Indian-American Cancer Researcher Dies Of Disease She Was Trying To Cure

Rachna Shroff, an Indian American oncologist and a researcher at the University of Arizona, passed away at the age of 47 after a battle with terminal adenocarcinoma. According to the New York Post, she tragically died from the exact type of aggressive disease she had dedicated her career to studying and curing.

Who was Dr Rachna Shroff?

As per the official statement, Dr Shroff was an internationally respected clinician-scientist, gastrointestinal oncologist, and a premier expert in pancreatic and biliary tract (bile duct) cancers.

At the University of Arizona, she held prominent leadership roles, serving as the chief of the Division of Hematology and Oncology, associate director of clinical investigations at the University of Arizona Cancer Center, and a professor of medicine.

She was also named the inaugural John F. and Valli S. Duval Endowed Professor for Gastrointestinal Oncology and served as associate dean for clinical and translational research at the College of Medicine - Tucson.

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Throughout her distinguished career, she authored more than 80 research publications and spearheaded numerous clinical trials designed to bring advanced treatments to patients fighting complex and rare cancers.

Colleagues and professional groups, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), remembered her as a compassionate physician and a pioneer who worked tirelessly to improve life for cancer patients.

She completed her undergraduate work at Brown University and received her medical degree from Thomas Jefferson University. She completed her fellowship with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in 2010 and served as associate professor of GI medical oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center from 2010 to 2018. She was recruited to the University of Arizona in a homecoming to Tucson in 2018.

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How did the diagnosis happen?

Her personal battle with the illness began earlier this year when she reportedly noticed a swollen lymph node.

Initially thought to be a form of lymphoma, further medical evaluations revealed that the condition was far more advanced and aggressive.

She was diagnosed with terminal adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer that originates in the glands lining internal organs.

Her personal life

She was a mother to her 13-year-old son, Sachin and 17-year-old daughter, Simran. She's survived by her husband, Dr Puneet Shroff, professor of medicine and associate director of the Banner Medical Group's Allergy Clinic.