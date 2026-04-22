Who Is Umar Farooq Zahoor, Fraud-Accused Seen With JD Vance In Pakistan

When US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Islamabad on April 11 for the first round of US-led peace talks with Iran, he was seen interacting with Pakistani-Norwegian-origin businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor.

A video showed Vance being introduced by US envoy Steve Witkoff to Zahoor, a businessman accused of a $6 million fraud in Norway, according to Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang (VG).

Who is Umar Farooq Zahoor?

Born in 1975 in Oslo, Norway, to parents from Sialkot, Zahoor describes himself as "a renowned serial entrepreneur, a successful investor, and a philanthropist from Dubai." He started his career at the age of 18 by starting a travel company, which he says was successful, and that led to his interest in business and investments.

In 2003, he was sentenced to one year in prison for embezzling airline tickets from a family-run travel agency in Oslo. He didn't show up for sentencing and left Norway soon after and the sentence later lapsed after 10 years. Later, after moving to Switzerland, he was accused of involvement in a large financial fraud case worth over $20 million, including claims of a fake bank setup in Zurich.

He then moved to Dubai and was linked to the Ameri Group, where he was involved in discussions around a $510 million power deal with the Government of Ghana. He was involved in helping the company sign and manage deals in big industries such as oil and gas, energy and power, infrastructure projects and real estate.

Norwegian police have been trying to track him in connection with a major fraud and money laundering case linked to Nordea Bank in 2010. Authorities claim that over 60 million Norwegian kroner (Rs 600 million) was siphoned off in what is considered one of the country's biggest financial fraud cases. The Norwegian Supreme Court has ruled that he should be arrested, and Norway has repeatedly tried to get him detained and extradited. However, Zahoor has denied all allegations.

In 2025, he was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's second-highest civilian award, for helping bring foreign investment, worth $700 million, into the country. He has also presented himself as a whistleblower in a corruption case that allegedly led to the imprisonment of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was appointed by IIMSAM, which works with the United Nations. His role was to promote spirulina (a nutrient-rich food) as a way to fight malnutrition, especially in poorer countries. He also served as an “ambassador-at-large” for Liberia, where his role mainly focused on economic diplomacy.