JD Vance To Lead US Team For Iran Talks In Pakistan: White House

US Vice President JD Vance will lead the US delegation for talks with Iran in Pakistan, a White House official said Sunday, after President Donald Trump indicated Vance would not make the trip.

Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will attend the talks, a White House official told AFP on condition of anonymity when asked about the makeup of the delegation after Trump's comments.

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