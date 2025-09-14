Who Is Tommy Robinson, Far-Right Activist Behind Massive London Rally

A London march organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson drew over 1 lakh people on Saturday, in one of the UK's largest right-wing demonstrations. The protests descended into violence that left 26 police officers injured.

The "Unite the Kingdom" rally, billed as a protest against immigration, saw Tommy Robinson's supporters clash with officers as police tried to keep them apart from around 5,000 counter-demonstrators in Whitehall. The Metropolitan Police said the turnout was between 1.1 lakh to 1.5 lakh, far higher than expected.

Officers reported being punched, kicked and struck with bottles. Four were seriously hurt, suffering injuries including broken teeth, a possible broken nose, a concussion, a prolapsed disc and a head wound.

Police arrested at least 25 people on charges ranging from violent disorder to assault and criminal damage.

Who Is Tommy Robinson?