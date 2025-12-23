Who Is Tarique Rahman? Khaleda Zia's Exiled Son To Return To Bangladesh After 17 Years

Tarique Rahman, the son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, is set to return to the country on December 25 after nearly 17 years in self-imposed exile.

On December 16, Rahman announced during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) event in London that he'd return home ahead of the 2026 elections.

Who Is Tarique Rahman?

Rahman is the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). His homecoming comes ahead of national elections scheduled for February 2026 and amid political unrest, violence, and debates over the interim government's role.

Often described as the “crown prince” of Bangladeshi politics, Rahman is the eldest son of former President Ziaur Rahman and three-time Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. His political lineage has long made him a central figure within the BNP.

Who Was General Ziaur Rahman?

Tarique Rahman's father, General Ziaur Rahman, was the founder of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). He played a big role in Bangladesh's liberation and set up the first civil administration in Roumari, a region reclaimed from Pakistani forces.

For his contributions to the liberation war, Ziaur Rahman was awarded Bangladesh's second-highest gallantry honour, the Bir Uttam. He was assassinated on May 30, 1981.

Tarique Rahman's Years In Exile

Tarique Rahman became a prominent figure in the BNP in the early 2000s, widely regarded as his mother's political heir. He has been living abroad with his family since 2008. Rehman spent 18 months in jail and was released on September 3, 2008. He then moved to the UK. He has been in exile since then.

During the Sheikh Hasina government, he was convicted in several cases, which the BNP said were politically motivated against the then-opposition. From the UK, he continued to oversee party activities and maintain a central role in BNP politics.

With his mother, Khaleda Zia, critically ill, many expected Rahman to return to Bangladesh sooner. But unspecified constraints have delayed his return. Rahman said that his continued absence, even at this crucial time, was due to factors “not in his control.”

Security Challenges Surrounding Tarique Rahman's Return

Tarique Rahman's return comes amid rising unrest in Bangladesh following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi, a key figure in anti-government protests, led the Inqilab Moncho group, which staged street campaigns against Hasina.

Tensions escalated when protesters attempted to storm India's assistant high commission in Chittagong, forcing a suspension of visa services.

Tarique Rahman And BNP's Future

With the Bangladesh Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, barred from the upcoming elections, the BNP is seen as the main contender. Rahman's return to Dhaka could reportedly boost the party's campaign.

Rahman has also promoted a “Bangladesh First” approach, saying, “Not Dilli, not Pindi, Bangladesh before everything,” emphasising that Bangladesh will prioritise its own interests over closer ties with its neighbours.