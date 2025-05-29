"Not Dilli, Not Pindi, Bangladesh First": BNP's Regional Policy Stance

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Bangladesh's political tension rises as the BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, opposes Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' foreign policy focus. BNP demands elections by December, criticising Yunus for lacking a mandate and prioritising foreign ties over national interests

Bangladesh's political landscape is heating up as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) pushes back against Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's focus on foreign policy. The BNP, led by Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman, is emphasising the need for elections and reforms, questioning Yunus's mandate to make long-term foreign policy decisions.

BNP's Foreign Policy Stance

Tarique Rahman outlined his party's vision, prioritising Bangladesh's interests above all else. He has made it clear that Bangladesh will not seek closer ties with Rawalpindi or Delhi but put Bangladesh first. "Not Dilli, Not Pindi, Bangladesh before everything," he declared at a massive rally in the Nayapaltan area of Dhaka, urging supporters to repeat the slogan.

This stance diverges from Yunus's approach, which seems to favour stronger ties with Pakistan at the expense of relations with India.

The ties between India and Bangladesh were not at its best when BNP was in power, but Yunus, who came in only with a limited mandate, has indicated he wants to make decisions on foreign policy matters that have a long term impact.

Yunus also wants to allow a Rohingya corridor and take decisions like handing over the Chattogram Port to foreign firms. Tarique Rahman reminded Yunus and the interim government that if it wants to decide on Bangladesh's future, long term policy, it must quit and fight elections.

Criticism of Yunus's Tenure

The BNP has accused Yunus of overstepping his bounds, making decisions without a political mandate. Rahman emphasised that an interim government's primary assets are neutrality and credibility, which should not be compromised.

“For any interim government, neutrality and credibility are its greatest assets. These must not be squandered. Nothing should be done that erodes public trust or alienates citizens. We urge the interim administration not to view democracy loving citizens or political parties as adversaries. If anyone currently in power wishes to remain in governance, they must resign and seek a mandate through the people's vote,” Tarique Rahman told supporters at the massive rally in Dhaka highlighting how the interim government has been making excuses to extend its term.

Call for Elections

Critics of Muhammad Yunus have accused him of wanting to stay in power without facing elections. Yunus has only given a vague timeline of December to June when asked about elections.

The BNP is demanding elections by December, criticising Yunus's vague timeline. "Ten months into its tenure, the interim administration has still not announced an election date. The people of Bangladesh deserve better. We seek a nation free from authoritarianism, led by a government elected through a fair vote, and accountable to its citizens," Tarique Rahman urged.

Democratic Integrity

Rahman also highlighted the importance of democratic integrity, referencing North Korea's constitution. "I often make a point that bears repeating: reforming individual mindsets is far more important than reforming texts or institutions on paper. After all, the constitution of North Korea proclaims the country to be the 'Democratic People's Republic of Korea.' The words may be there, but it is adherence, not articulation, that defines democratic integrity."

BNP's Position in the Forthcoming Elections

The BNP remains a major player in Bangladesh politics, particularly after the ban on the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League. With critics accusing Yunus of wanting to stay in power without facing elections, the BNP is positioning itself as a frontrunner in the forthcoming elections.

