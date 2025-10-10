Who Is Nitin Mittal, Deloitte Principal And WSJ's Bestselling Author Set To Attend NDTV World Summit

Nitin Mittal, Deloitte Principal, Global AI Leader, and author of the WSJ bestseller All-in on AI, is among the leaders attending the NDTV World Summit. The two-day event, to be held on October 17 and 18 in New Delhi, will bring together global figures from politics, science, technology, and business to discuss innovation, collaboration, and emerging trends shaping the world.

Nitin Mittal Leads Deloitte's AI Strategy

As Principal and Global AI Leader at Deloitte, Nitin Mittal advises organisations on applying artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to improve business strategy and competitiveness. He also leads Deloitte's internal AI transformation efforts, aiming to make the company a global AI-driven professional services firm while creating new market opportunities in the AI space.

WSJ Bestselling Author

Mittal co-authored All-in on AI: How Smart Companies Win Big with Artificial Intelligence, which became a Wall Street Journal bestseller. He was recognised as AI Innovator of the Year in 2019 at the AI Summit in New York, highlighting his thought leadership and impact in the field.

Career At Deloitte

Nitin Mittal has been with Deloitte for over 27 years, building a career across consulting, data, analytics, and AI leadership. He has been in his current position, serving as principal and global AI leader, since May 2023 in Greater Boston. Before this, he was Principal and US AI Leader from June 2020 to May 2023, and prior to that, he led US Consulting Data & Analytics as Principal from February 2017 to May 2020. Between September 2010 and January 2017, Mittal served as Principal and US Consulting Life Sciences & Healthcare Analytics Leader.

He began his career at Deloitte in 1998 as a staff member and rose through the ranks as manager and senior manager in US Consulting Data & Analytics, a role he held for over 12 years.

Academic Background

Nitin Mittal holds a Master of Science in Management Information Systems from the University of Arizona, Eller College of Management, completed in 1998. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, in 1995.

NDTV World Summit 2025

The 2025 NDTV World Summit will continue its tradition of bringing together global thinkers, policymakers, and industry leaders. This year's theme, Risk, Resolve, and Renewal, will focus on fostering dialogue and collaboration to navigate a rapidly evolving global landscape. The summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.