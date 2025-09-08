Who Is Japan's Prince Hisahito, 1st Male Heir To Reach Adulthood In 40 Years

Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito, has reached adulthood, a first in 40 years for a male member of Japan's imperial family. On Saturday, the 19-year-old had a ceremony to mark his coming of age. He received a black silk and lacquer crown, a traditional symbol of adulthood in the imperial family.

Hisahito thanked the attendees at the ceremony, saying he would fulfil his duties and be responsible as an adult member of the royal family.

"Thank you very much for bestowing the crown today at the coming-of-age ceremony," he said, adding, "I will fulfil my duties, being aware of my responsibilities as an adult member of the imperial family."

Even though Emperor Naruhito has a daughter, Princess Aiko, she cannot ascend to the Chrysanthemum Throne due to Japan's 19th-century male-only succession rules.

Who is Prince Hisahito?