Prince Hisahito Becomes Japan's 1st Royal Male To Turn 18 In 40 Years

Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino, turned 18 on Friday and joined the Imperial family as an adult. With this, Hisahito became the first male member of the family to reach adulthood in 39 years, reported Japan Times. It is a major milestone for the family that has governed the country for over a millennium but faces the same issues as the rest of the country: a rapidly ageing and declining population.



Hisahito is the nephew of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and is second in line to the throne after his father Crown Prince Akishino, who reached adulthood in 1985.



"I hope to learn more through each and every experience, absorbing various aspects and growing through them," the prince said in a statement released by the Imperial Household Agency.



He conveyed his gratitude to his parents and sisters, Mako Komuro, who left the imperial family after getting married, and Princess Kako. He also shared his desire to work hard for his future. "I want to cherish my remaining time at high school," Hisahito added.



According to the agency, Prince Hisahito is a third-year student at the University of Tsukuba's Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo. While the custom is to hold a Coming-of-Age Ceremony and a press conference to mark the occasion, his ceremony has been postponed to the spring of 2025, or later. The ceremony will take place after his high school graduation to avoid interference with his academic pursuits.



Hisahito is the youngest member of the 17-member, all-adult imperial family, which only has four men. His position as the last heir apparent presents a challenge to Japanese society, which forbids women from taking the throne.



The 1947 Imperial House Law only permits a man to ascend to the throne and requires female royal members who marry commoners to renounce their royal position.



Aside from Hisahito and the crown prince Akishino, Prince Hitachi, the 88-year-old childless uncle of the emperor, is the only other successor to the Chrysanthemum Throne.