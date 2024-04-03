Japan's Royal Family Makes Debut On Instagram, Gains 6 Lakh Followers In 3 Days

Users cannot comment on posts and can only press the "like" button.

Japan's imperial family - the world's oldest continuing monarchy, made an Instagram debut on Monday, hoping to reach out to younger people on social media. The Imperial Household Agency, a government agency in charge of the family's affairs, shared 21 posts, which included formally staged photos and videos of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako carrying out royal duties at recent public appearances.

The verified account which goes by the username Kunaicho_jp currently has 6,03,000 followers. The account does not follow any other users and has so far not ventured into Instagram Stories. Also, users cannot comment on posts and can only press the "like" button. The images are currently limited to the family's official duties and do not include private or candid moments. The agency said it was considering adding activities of other royal members.

The first photo published was of the imperial couple sitting on a sofa with their 22-year-old daughter Princess Aiko, all smiling as they marked New Year's Day.

See the picture here:

Other posts included the Imperial couple's meetings with foreign dignitaries, including Brunei Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah his wife.

See pictures here: