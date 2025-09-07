Japan's Prince Is 1st Male In His Family To Reach Adulthood In 40 Years

Japan's Prince Hisahito has officially reached adulthood, becoming the first male royal to do so in 40 years.

The 19-year-old, nephew of Emperor Naruhito, is second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne. With no other male heirs after him, Japan faces renewed pressure to reconsider its 19th-century male-only succession rules.

His coming-of-age ceremony, delayed a year so he could focus on university entrance exams, began Saturday at his family residence, where he received a kanmuri crown from a messenger of the emperor.

"Thank you very much for bestowing the crown today at the coming-of-age ceremony," Hisahito said, as per The Guardian. "I will fulfil my duties, being aware of my responsibilities as an adult member of the imperial family."

At the Imperial Palace, he wore traditional robes symbolising adulthood before changing into formal attire to ride in a royal carriage to the palace's three shrines, as per Nippon.

The ceremonies also include visits to Ise Shrine, the tomb of Japan's first emperor Jinmu, and the mausoleum of his great-grandfather, Emperor Showa. He will also meet Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and other dignitaries.

This was the first coming-of-age ceremony for a Japanese imperial prince since Prince Hisahito's father, Crown Prince Akishino, in 1985.

Born on September 6, 2006, Hisahito is the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

Now a freshman at Tsukuba University studying biology, he is particularly interested in dragonflies and has co-authored a study on insects from his Akasaka estate. He reportedly aims to focus on protecting urban insect populations.

He has two older sisters: Princess Kako and former Princess Mako, who gave up her royal status upon marrying a commoner.

Although Emperor Naruhito has a daughter, 23-year-old Princess Aiko, she is barred from the line of succession under the 1947 Imperial House Law, which restricts the throne to males.

Today, the Imperial Family counts 16 adult members, but only Crown Prince Akishino and Prince Hisahito remain as young male heirs.

Former Imperial Household Agency chief Shingo Haketa said, "The fundamental question is not whether to allow male or female succession line but how to save the monarchy," as per Associated Press.

Japan has historically had eight female reigns, though the current law prevents women from ascending the throne. Proposals to revise the system were shelved after Hisahito's birth, and debate continues over whether women should retain royal status after marriage or if male descendants from distant branches should be adopted to preserve the line.