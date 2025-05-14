Who Is Anita Anand, Canada's New Indian-Origin Foreign Minister

Canadian politician Anita Anand has been sworn in as Canada's new foreign minister in a major Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Mark Carney. Indian-origin Anand, who has previously served in roles including Canada's Defence Minister, has replaced Melanie Joly, who had been moved to the role of Minister of Industry. A senior member of Canada's Liberal Party, the 58-year-old politician took the oath of office with her hand on the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita, a tradition she had followed in previous Cabinet appointments as well.

The reshuffle comes as Prime Minister Carney rebuilds his newly elected Liberal cabinet, which includes 28 ministers. He also introduced secretaries of state, with an aim of showing a fresh start from the Justin Trudeau era. The cabinet balances experience and diversity, with women making up half of the government. Mr Carney said the Cabinet was chosen to "deliver the change Canadians want and need," amid tense Canada-US relations.

After being sworn in to her new role, Ms Anand took to X and wrote, "I am honoured to be named Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mark Carney and our team to build a safer, fairer world and deliver for Canadians."

Ms Anand represents the Oakville East riding in the House of Commons after winning the 2025 federal election. She has previously represented the Oakville riding in the House of Commons from 2019 to 2025 and held several key portfolios, including Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Minister of National Defence, Transport and Internal Trade and President of the Treasury Board.

About Anita Anand

Ms Anand was born on May 20, 1967, in Kentville, Nova Scotia, to Indian immigrant doctor parents, Saroj D Ram and SV Anand--who moved to Canada from India in the early 1960s. Her mother is from Punjab, and her father is from Tamil Nadu. She has two sisters, Gita and Sonia.

In 1985, when she was 18, Ms Anand moved to Ontario, where she pursued an academic degree in political science and later completed a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Jurisprudence from Oxford University. She followed that up with a bachelor's and a master's degree in law from Dalhousie University and the University of Toronto, respectively, and over the years, Ms Anand built a strong career in law, teaching, and public service.

Ms Anand married John Knowlton, a Canadian lawyer and business executive, in 1995. They have four children and live in Oakville. She became the first Hindu to serve in Canada's federal Cabinet in 2019, and over the years, she earned praise for her disciplined and focused approach, especially during her time as Canada's Defence Minister.