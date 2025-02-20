All About Craig And Lindsay Foreman, British Couple Charged With Espionage In Iran

British couple Craig and Lindsay Foreman, who embarked on a round-the-world motorcycle trip, were arrested last month in Iran. They have been charged with espionage and accused of entering the country "posing as tourists" and collecting information about their detention.

All we know about Craig and Lindsay Foreman

Craig and Lindsay Foreman, an adventure-loving British couple in their early fifties, crossed into Iran from Armenia on December 30 and were to leave for Pakistan by January 4.

They wanted to complete the trip this year in Australia as part of their psychology research project, asking people what their understanding of a "good life" was.

According to her Facebook profile, Lindsay has a doctorate in coaching and mentoring from Oxford Brookes University. She also studied Positive psychology at University of East London. Her husband, Craig, is a carpenter, BBC reported.

In 2019, the pair moved from East Sussex to start a new life in Spain. In 2022, the Foremans showcased their lives as expats in the southern Spanish area of Andalucia on an edition of Channel 4's A New Life in the Sun.

The couple obtained motorcycle licenses in August 2024 after Lindsay said she wanted to overcome her fear of motorcycles. It stemmed from her brother's death in a bike accident in 1993,

The married couple was active on social media and posted regular updates from Iran before their arrest. In a Facebook post on January 3, Lindsay shared multiple photos, writing, "The Oneness of Humanity."

She mentioned that despite differences, they have seen "something beautifully universal: kindness, humour, hospitality-and a shared love of good food!"

"Let's focus on what unites us, celebrate each other's truths, and embrace the beauty of connection," she added.

In a December 30 post on Facebook, she said the couple was "moving forward" with their journey to Iran and Pakistan despite friends, family and authorities warning against it.

"Because we believe that, no matter where you are in the world, most people are good, kind humans striving for a meaningful life," she wrote in her post.

Describing the couple as "just normal family people", Alison Smith, a former neighbour of Foremans, said she was surprised by their decision to travel to Iran,

"They thought they were going to be going on an adventure," she told BBC.

The "very sporty, very adventurous" couple had been on "loads of adventures" in the past, Ms Smith said.

It is still unclear when Craig and Lindsay Foreman were detained. The Iranian state media on February 13 reported the two British nationals were in custody on security-related charges.