When JD Vance Acknowledged That Musk Made A "Mistake" With Mass Firings

Vice President JD Vance recently shared his thoughts on Elon Musk's approach to restructuring the federal government. In an interview with NBC News, Vance acknowledged that Musk has made "mistakes" while executing mass firings of federal employees. Vance emphasised the importance of learning from these mistakes and correcting them quickly.

"Elon himself has said that sometimes you do something, you make a mistake, and then you undo the mistake. I'm accepting of mistakes," Vance said.

Vance also expressed his appreciation for the hardworking individuals within the federal government. "There are a lot of good people who work in the government - a lot of people who are doing a very good job," he said. Vance's comments highlighted the need to strike a balance between reforming the government and preserving the valuable work done by its employees.

Musk's approach to restructuring the government has been met with criticism, particularly his characterisation of federal workers as "fraudsters." Vance offered a more nuanced perspective, stating that while some individuals may not be performing their duties adequately, it is essential to recognise the valuable contributions made by many government employees.

"I think some people clearly are collecting a check and not doing a job," Vance said when asked about such comments from Musk. "Now, how many people is that? I don't know, in a 3 million-strong federal workforce, whether it's a few thousand or much larger than that."

Vance's comments were made during an exclusive interview aboard Air Force Two, where he was traveling with his wife, Usha Vance. The vice president has been actively engaging with various stakeholders, including visiting a plastics factory in Bay City, Michigan, where he was welcomed by a pro-Trump audience.

However, protesters had lined the streets leading to the factory, where he was greeted with middle fingers, vulgar signs and a board that featured a crossed-out swastika which read, "Go home, scumbag"

The previous night at Kennedy Center in Washington, Vance was booed and while walking his 3-year old daughter in Ohio last weekend, he found himself in the middle of an upsetting conversation with Pro-Ukraine demonstrators.

"The thing at the Kennedy Center I thought was funny," Vance said on his plane Friday afternoon. "The thing by my house I thought was kind of annoying. I think you just kind of take the good with the bad. ... I kind of just see it as, depending on your perspective, a feature or a bug of this new life."

During his remarks at the factory, Vance emphasised the administration's commitment to manufacturing and economic recovery. He also acknowledged the challenges ahead, stating that "the road ahead of us is long." Vance expressed optimism about the progress made so far, citing the addition of 10,000 manufacturing jobs last month.

"You're going to see progress. I think it's going to be incremental progress. But I also think it's important to be honest with people that you don't get to $2 trillion deficits overnight. You're not going to get out of $2 trillion deficits overnight."

The vice president's comments on the economy were made against the backdrop of growing concerns about the impact of Trump's policies. Recent polls have shown that a majority of Americans disapprove of the president's handling of the economy.

56% of adults surveyed by CNN and 54% of registered voters surveyed by Quinnipiac University said they disapproved of Trump's handling of the economy.

Vance attributed the economic challenges to the policies of the previous administration, stating that Trump had inherited a difficult situation.

In addition to discussing economic issues, Vance also shared his thoughts on his role in shaping the administration's foreign policy agenda. He recalled his speech at the Munich Security Conference, where he addressed issues such as free speech and mass migration. Vance emphasised the importance of speaking truth to power and promoting American values on the global stage.

Vance's comments on foreign policy were made in the context of his recent clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Vance had accused Zelenskyy of being insufficiently thankful for U.S. aid, sparking a diplomatic row. Vance acknowledged that his comments may have caused controversy but emphasised his commitment to promoting American interests abroad.

As Vance navigates the complexities of his role, he is also mindful of the speculation surrounding his potential candidacy for the presidency in 2028. Trump had raised eyebrows by stating that it was "too early" to anoint Vance as his successor. Vance brushed off the question, stating that he is focused on doing a good job as vice president rather than thinking about his future political ambitions.

"I mean, man, if I was like a central figure to getting the Russia-Ukraine crisis solved, who gives a s--- what I do after this?" Vance said. "That's kind of the attitude I take. So I'm very focused on doing a good job."

In reflecting on his role, Vance expressed a sense of humility and gratitude. "Wow, I'm the vice president-elect of the United States," he recalled thinking on Election Night. Vance acknowledged that he has a unique opportunity to make a positive impact over the next four years and is committed to doing so.

