'When A Lettuce Outlasts A PM': Lizz Truss Resignation Sparks Meme Fest

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday announced her resignation just six weeks after taking office, becoming the shortest-serving PM in the country's history.

Truss's political career wilted quicker than a lettuce, a tabloid stunt found out.

British tabloid The Daily Star launched a livestream last week of a head of lettuce with the aim of testing whether Truss would outlast the 10-day shelf life of lettuce as the prime minister of Britain. Evidently, she did not.

"The lettuce has officially outlasted Liz Truss and won. All hail the lettuce," the tabloid tweeted after Downing Street announced Truss's decision to step down.

The lettuce "has so far refused to comment on its political future", the tabloid added. The Daily Star's Friday morning frontpage reads the headline "Lettuce Rejoice", accompanying an image of the lettuce wearing a wig, with a glass of champagne next to it.

Truss's sudden resignation also sparked a meme fest on social media.

"When a lettuce outlasts a Prime Minister, we have truly reached the endive days," tweeted British journalist Jane Merrick.

When a lettuce outlasts a Prime Minister, we have truly reached the endive days — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) October 20, 2022

Here are some of the best memes inspired by Truss's resignation on social media:

This is me when I set my alarm



And then me when it goes off in the morning pic.twitter.com/aFWRXVZouN — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) October 20, 2022

truss is out after 45 days britain's pm!



shortest, most shambolic premiership in uk history!



👏 pic.twitter.com/SUtL8zngPo — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 20, 2022

The lettuce after outlasting Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/MIn4hqNHZR — George Civeris (@georgeciveris) October 20, 2022

wagner lasted longer in the x factor than liz truss did as prime minister pic.twitter.com/sxjIOLQARZ — 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🎃 (@SianThymes) October 20, 2022

"This is not an office I have sought, or ever expected to hold, but I am ready to answer the nation's call in this moment of crisis" pic.twitter.com/qDOVQMC4wQ — Rob Kenny (@Rob_Kenny_) October 20, 2022

The lettuce is currently being projected onto the UK House of Commons, the Palace of Westminster, after outlasting Liz Truss. pic.twitter.com/KMUbth5PxC — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) October 20, 2022

Lettuce at 58p – a good buy



Liz Truss at Number 10 – a goodbye — @LidlGB (@LidlGB) October 20, 2022

The Conservative Party acted quickly after Truss's decision to step down and announced that the new leader will be elected on October 28. Indian-origin lawmaker Rishi Sunak, who lost the party leadership polls to Truss, is tipped as one of the favourites to become the next UK prime minister.