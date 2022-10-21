"When A Lettuce Outlasts A PM": Lizz Truss Resignation Sparks Meme Fest

Truss's political career wilted quicker than a lettuce, a tabloid stunt found out.

'When A Lettuce Outlasts A PM': Lizz Truss Resignation Sparks Meme Fest

Truss's sudden resignation also sparked a meme fest on social media.

New Delhi:

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday announced her resignation just six weeks after taking office, becoming the shortest-serving PM in the country's history.

Truss's political career wilted quicker than a lettuce, a tabloid stunt found out. 

British tabloid The Daily Star launched a livestream last week of a head of lettuce with the aim of testing whether Truss would outlast the 10-day shelf life of lettuce as the prime minister of Britain. Evidently, she did not.

"The lettuce has officially outlasted Liz Truss and won. All hail the lettuce," the tabloid tweeted after Downing Street announced Truss's decision to step down.

The lettuce "has so far refused to comment on its political future", the tabloid added. The Daily Star's Friday morning frontpage reads the headline "Lettuce Rejoice", accompanying an image of the lettuce wearing a wig, with a glass of champagne next to it.

Truss's sudden resignation also sparked a meme fest on social media. 

"When a lettuce outlasts a Prime Minister, we have truly reached the endive days," tweeted British journalist Jane Merrick.

Here are some of the best memes inspired by Truss's resignation on social media:

The Conservative Party acted quickly after Truss's decision to step down and announced that the new leader will be elected on October 28. Indian-origin lawmaker Rishi Sunak, who lost the party leadership polls to Truss, is tipped as one of the favourites to become the next UK prime minister.

.