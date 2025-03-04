What We Know About Pope Francis' Health

Pope Francis, 88, has been in hospital in Rome since February 14 and on Monday suffered two episodes of "acute respiratory failure".

Here is what we know about the health of the Argentine pontiff, head of the Catholic Church and its almost 1.4 billion followers since 2013.

Stable but new attacks

Francis was admitted to the Gemelli hospital initially for bronchitis, but this then developed into pneumonia in both lungs.

On February 22 the Vatican revealed he had suffered a "prolonged asthmatic attack" which required him to receive "high-flow" oxygen via a nasal cannula.

Francis also required blood transfusions for thrombocytopenia, a blood condition that can prevent clotting and lead to continued bleeding.

Over the following days, the Vatican reported an incrementally more positive picture, but there was another major issue on February 28.

The pope suffered "an isolated crisis of bronchospasm" -- a tightening of the muscles that line the airways in the lungs -- which caused "an episode of vomiting with inhalation", the Holy See said.

He began "non-invasive mechanical ventilation" -- receiving oxygen through a mask, according to a Vatican source -- and was nevertheless reported to be "in good spirits".

On Sunday, the pope's condition "remained stable", the Holy See said in its official update that day, but on Monday Francis suffered new attacks.

"Two episodes of acute respiratory failure" were due to a "significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm," it said.

Doctors performed two bronchoscopies -- chest probes -- in order to remove "abundant secretions" and the pope later continued to use an oxygen mask.

Acute respiratory failure occurs when the lungs cannot pass enough oxygen into the blood, or when carbon dioxide builds up in the body.

It can be life-threatening.

Work continues

The pope has been staying in a special papal suite on the 10th floor of the Gemelli hospital, praying and performing some work, according to a Vatican source.

He has been reading and signing documents, notably appointments of bishops around the world, as well as making telephone calls.

Francis has twice received Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, and Edgar Pena Parra, a Venezuelan archbishop who is Parolin's number two.

But he has not been seen in public since being hospitalised, notably missing his Sunday Angelus prayers, which during previous hospital stays he delivered from the Gemelli balcony.

Instead, the Vatican has published his written texts each week.

Well-oiled communication

In a notable shift towards transparency compared to previous papacies, the Vatican has been providing twice-daily updates on Francis's health.

The morning statement, normally one line shortly after 0700 GMT on his night's sleep and whether he has eaten breakfast, arrives to accredited reporters via Telegram and then is sent via email.

A more detailed medical bulletin arrives around 1800 GMT, describing the pope's clinical progress.

Doctors said Francis himself had requested they be frank about his medical state.

Longest hospital stay

This is Francis's fourth hospital stay since he became pope on March 13, 2013, and is the longest and most fraught.

He has, in recent years, suffered from a number of health problems, even while maintaining a packed schedule, including many overseas trips.

Francis was admitted to the Gemelli between July 4 and July 14, 2021, for surgery on a type of diverticulitis, an inflammation of pockets that develop in the lining of the intestine.

In March 2023, he was an inpatient for three days for bronchitis and between June 7 and June 16 that year was admitted for a hernia operation.

As a young man, he had part of his right lung removed, making him more susceptible to respiratory infections.

Knee and hip pain have forced him to use a wheelchair since 2022. He underwent cataract surgery in 2019 and recently began wearing a hearing aid.

