What Is A Daruma Doll, The Toy PM Modi Will Receive During His Japan Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day official trip to Japan on August 29 and 30 to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. During his visit, he is expected to be presented with a traditional daruma doll as part of the ceremonial exchange.

What Is A Daruma Doll?

A Daruma doll is a traditional Japanese doll that looks like a round, red, hollow figure with a face but no arms or legs. The doll represents Bodhidharma, or Daruma in Japanese, the fifth-century monk who founded Zen Buddhism.

People believed that the monk meditated for such a long time that he lost his arms and legs. The toy is designed to return to an upright position if tipped over. It is also believed to bring good luck.

How To Use Daruma Dolls?

According to the Japanese belief system, when someone sets a goal or wishes for something, they buy a Daruma doll. They paint one of the two eyes while making that wish, and when the goal is accomplished, they paint the other one to mark their success. Daruma are cherished in homes, shops, and temples across Japan as symbols of good fortune and personal goals.

Daruma Doll Colour

Daruma dolls are available in rainbow colours, but red is traditional because Bodhidharma, the monk who inspired the doll, is often shown wearing red robes. In East Asian cultures, red means good luck, success, and prosperity. For example, during Chinese New Year, people present red envelopes with money for luck.

How Are Daruma Dolls Made?

Daruma dolls are made with paper and glue. They are round, hollow, and weighted at the bottom. It is like a roly-poly toy, which means if you tilt or knock it over, it rolls back up and stands upright.

What Daruma Dolls Teach Us?

The fact that it always stands back up symbolises success, overcoming problems, and recovering from misfortune.

People also associate Daruma dolls with the Japanese saying "Nanakorobi yaoki," which means "seven times down, eight times up." This explains that no matter how many times you fail, you keep getting back up.