What Elon Musk Said On A Tweet On Parag Agrawal, Other Indian Tech CEOs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday gave a shout out to Indian talent in America after Parag Agrawal was appointed at the chief executive officer of Twitter.

"USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!" Mr Musk said in a tweet.

The entrepreneur was replying to a tweet on how Indian-origin persons are now at the helm of some of the top tech companies like Microsoft, Google and IBM.

USA benefits greatly from Indian talent! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Mr Agrawal, 37, is the latest Indian-origin person to head a major US-based tech company, following the likes of Google-parent Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

On Monday, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced that he would be leaving the company. Mr Dorsey steered the social network during the tumult of Donald Trump's presidency and surviving an activist investor's ouster bid in 2020.

Mr Agrawal takes over the reins of Twitter at a time when the company is looking to steer towards growth and away from free speech battles.

He joined Twitter in 2011 and became the Chief Technical Officer in 2017. In his message to the staff, Mr Dorsey said that Parag Agrawal has been behind every critical decision and has helped turn the company around.

"He leads with heart and soul, and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep," Mr Dorsey said about Mr Agrawal.