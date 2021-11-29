Parag Agrawal, IIT-Bombay Graduate, Is New Twitter CEO: 5 Points

New Delhi: Parag Agrawal, an IIT-Bombay graduate, has replaced Jack Dorsey as the new Twitter chief executive officer. Dorsey resigned this evening and the Board of Directors unanimously appointed chief technological officer Agrawal as CEO.
5 Things To Know About New Twitter CEO
Parag Agrawal did his graduation from IIT-Bombay and PhD in computer science from Stanford University.
He joined Twitter in October 2011 as an ads engineer and soon after held the title of the company's 'Distinguished Software Engineer'.
Twitter appointed Parag Agrawal as its Chief Technology Officer in 2018
Before joining Twitter, he did research internships at AT&T, Microsoft and Yahoo.
With his appointment as the company's CEO, Mr Agrawal has joined the group of Indian-origin silicon valley CEOs which includes names like Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella.