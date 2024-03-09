'We've Forgotten Our Humanity': Meghan Markle On Social Media Trolling

Meghan Markle said she now consciously distances herself from negative comments.

Former member of the UK royal family Meghan Markle on Friday spoke out against the "seemingly endless toxicity" prevalent on social media platforms. The keynote speaker for a high-profile panel commemorating International Women's Day, Ms Markle shared her personal experiences of facing "bullying and abuse" during her pregnancies with Archie and Lilibet.

Ms Markle expressed her concern about the dehumanising nature of online interactions. She remarked that people have "forgotten our humanity" in certain sections of the media and the digital sphere.

"The bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing on social media and online was when I was pregnant with Archie and with Lili," she said. "You just think about that and really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful - it is not catty, it is cruel."

The 42-year-old former actress revealed that she now consciously distances herself from such negative comments for the sake of her wellbeing.

Prince Harry and Ms Markle have faced heightened scrutiny since stepping back from the Royal Family, with public appearances becoming less frequent as they focus on their philanthropic endeavors through the Archewell Foundation in California.

"If you're reading something terrible about a woman, why are you sharing it with your friends?" she asked. "If it was your friend, or your mum or your daughter, you wouldn't do it. I think that is the piece that is so lost right now (with) what is happening in the digital space and in certain sections of the media - we have forgotten about our humanity and that has got to change."

During the panel discussion, Ms Markle also revisited a formative experience from her childhood, where a letter she wrote at the age of 11 led to a change in a sexist advertisement for dishwashing liquid by Procter & Gamble. Encouraging advocacy and speaking up, she reminded the audience that "your voice is not small, it just needs to be heard."



