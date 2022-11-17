'We See You': Ukraine Posts Video Of Its Soldiers Killing 5 Russian Troops

Fresh Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine today.

It has been roughly 10 months since Russia invaded Ukraine and the conflict goes on. In a recent development, the Russian army suffered a major defeat in the south of Ukraine, withdrawing completely from the western Kherson region. However, fighting continues in Donetsk as the army of Russian President Vladimir Putin attempts to advance towards Bakhmut.

Now, an extraordinary footage released by Ukraine's Ministry of Defence claims to show five Russian soldiers killed by the Ukrainian army in a border region. The Russians were trying to cross the border to enter Ukraine when they were eliminated one by one. The troops, which appear to be far-off blobs, try to run away but are shot.

The one-minute, two-second-long video has been captioned as, "We see you, Russians. Even in the dark. You will not know peace until you leave Ukraine."

Fresh Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine today, according to Ukraine's officials quoted by news agency AFP. It is also said that this series of attacks have crippled Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Kyiv regional officials announced today, "Two cruise missiles were shot down over Kyiv. Information about any casualties and damage is being clarified."

Furthermore, the central city of Dnipro and Odessa's Black Sea Hub have also reported Russian strikes.

Earlier, addressing the G20 Summit held in Bali, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky had said in a video address that now is the time to end Russia's "destructive" war and "save thousands of lives". "I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," he said.