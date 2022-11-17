Dramatic Video Shows Russian Missile Shot Down Over Kyiv

Two missiles were intercepted in short succession today, reports said.

Dramatic footage has emerged of a Russian Kalibr cruise missile being intercepted by a Ukrainian surface-to-air missile over Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

In one of the cellphone videos shot by witnesses, a missile is seen flying low over homes and exploding suddenly as it is intercepted. This is believed to be one of two missiles intercepted in short succession today.

Spectacular footage: Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles shot down within seconds over Kyiv Oblast on Nov. 15. First is audible explosion and glow on horizon, second a clear view of interception by German Iris-T air defense system. pic.twitter.com/bDp1twuzJB — Euan MacDonald (@Euan_MacDonald) November 17, 2022

Another video posted on Reddit appeared to show the second incident.

NDTV has not been able to independently verify the videos.

Fresh Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine on Thursday, officials said, the latest in a wave of attacks that have crippled the country's energy infrastructure as winter sets in and temperatures drop.

The salvoes of Russian missiles this week came as officials announced the good news on the extension of the agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea, which aims to help the global supply of food.

Yet the fresh strikes have pounded Ukraine and come on the back of another stark battlefield setback for Russian forces, which retreated from the southern city of Kherson.

"Two cruise missiles were shot down over Kyiv. Information about any casualties and damage is being clarified," the Kyiv regional administration announced, adding that Russian forces had also deployed Iran-made drones.

The head of the central region of Dnipropetrovsk Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian strikes hit the administrative centre of Dnipro.

"An industrial enterprise has been hit. There is a big fire," he said, later announcing that 14 people were injured, including a 15-year-old girl.

In the southern Odessa region, a Russian strike also targeted infrastructure and the governor warned residents of the threat of a "massive" missile attack on the Black Sea territory.

"I ask the residents of the region to stay in shelters," Maksym Marchenko said.

The eastern region of Kharkiv was also struck, governor Oleg Synegubov announced, adding that Russia hit "critical infrastructure" in strikes that injured three people.

President Volodymyr Zelensky published amateur footage of what he said showed a Russian strike on Dnipro, calling Moscow a "terrorist state" and saying Moscow "wants to bring Ukrainians only more pain and suffering."