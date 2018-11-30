'We Regret US Decision': Russia After Trump Cancels Talks With Putin

Donald Trump scrapped Russia meeting after its seizure of three Ukrainian ships. (File)

US President Donald Trump's decision to cancel talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit was regrettable, the Kremlin said.

"We regret the US administration's decision to cancel the meeting," President Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies.

"This means that discussion of important issues on the international and bilateral agenda will be postponed indefinitely."

President Putin, he said, "is ready to have contacts with his American counterpart."

Donald Trump on Thursday scrapped the meeting over Moscow's seizure at the weekend of three Ukrainian ships and continued detention of a group of Ukrainian sailors.

The two had been set for bilateral talks on Saturday at the G20 in Buenos Aires.