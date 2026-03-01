"We Belong To God": Iran Embassy In Pak Shares Post With Khamenei's Robe

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint Israeli-US attack. Iranian state media confirmed his death following US President Donald Trump's announcement that Khamenei had been killed in an airstrike on February 28, 2026.

Now, the Embassy of Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan, has shared a post. It shows Khamenei's robe and scarf on an empty chair, with the flag of Iran next to it. The image carries a text overlay that reads, “Indeed, we belong to God, and indeed to Him we shall return.”

Soon after, the embassy shared a statement condemning the attack.

In the statement dated March 1, the embassy said it “categorically condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the cowardly, hideous and barbaric terrorist act of targeting the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The statement then went on to mention the “bravery, resistance, steadfastness, and lifelong devotion of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, to the ideals of independence, dignity, and resistance.”

The embassy reaffirmed its “unwavering solidarity with the noble aspirations of the Islamic Revolution and our firm commitment to its enduring principles.” It added that Iran will “stand by the eternal aspirations of this Great Martyr until our last breath and the last droplet of our blood.”

The embassy described Khamenei as a historical figure “who, like his Great Ancestor, Imam Hussein (PBUH), was martyred bravely alongside his innocent family at the hands of the most despicable, vicious and coward elements in Karbala and did not surrender and succumb.” The statement added that his “struggles” will serve as a model for free people around the world.

The statement also added that Iran is “founded upon strong constitutional institutions and well-established legal mechanisms.” It stated that, drawing on the legacy of the Imams of the Islamic Revolution and “relying on the blood of martyrs, in any circumstance, the country will, in full accordance with its Constitution, ensure continuity of leadership and governance with unity, resilience, and steadfast determination.”

The statement ended by saying that Iran will elect its new leadership and “courageously and steadfastly continue on its spiritual and humane path ever after.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei became Iran's Supreme Leader in 1989 after the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who led the 1979 Islamic Revolution that overthrew the US-backed Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.