'We Are Not Dead': Cartoon Network Clarifies After Nostalgic Memes Go Viral

People who grew up in early 1990s or 2000s must have been fond of watching a large variety of well-known Cartoon shows. These shows simply open a huge jar of priceless memories from childhood, when watching cartoons was one of the ways to escape a bad mood.The news of merging Cartoon Network with Warner Bro shocked people around the world on Tuesday.

It brought up an internet storm. On social media, the network's fans went on a nostalgic rollercoaster. Internet users went to the microblogging site to bid farewell to their favourite cartoon channel ever. Many expressed gratitude to the network for providing them with a joyful and bright childhood full of optimism while some of them offered greetings and memes on Twitter calling it the greatest cartoon channel ever.

However, the studio has now responded to the uproar with a cheeky tweet. The official Twitter handle of Cartoon Network shared a post on Saturday. While sharing the post, it said, "Y'all we're not dead, we're just turning 30."

Y'all we're not dead, we're just turning 30 😂



To our fans: We're not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons ⬛️⬜️ More to come soon!#CartoonNetwork#CN30#30andthriving#CartoonNetworkStudios#FridayFeeling#FridayVibes — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) October 14, 2022

In just one day of being shared, the post has amassed 2.1 lakh likes and more than 29,000 retweets. The microblogging platform users just swamped the post's comment area with their heartfelt remarks.

One user made a request for the old shows and wrote, "Can y'all plz keep the old shows the kids gotta experience classic Cartoon Network for a lot of times?

Another said, "Ed, Edd, n Eddy, Dexter's Laboratory, Courage The Cowardly Dog & Batman The Animated Series stay."

"Please god no, at least for not another 6 years lmao," a third user commented being sad.

Cartoon Network was founded on October 1, 1992 that will now merge with Warner Bros Animation. The merger was announced on Tuesday by chairman Channing Dungey in a company-wide memo. Now, Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation will merge their animation departments as part of Warner Bros. Discovery's "strategic realignment."



