'Watching 'FRIENDS' Reruns': Rishi Sunak Reveals Most Common Things He Shares With Akshata Murty

Rishi Sunak posted this photo with husband Akshata Murty.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, recently revealed what he has in common with his wife Akshata Murty. Mr Sunak jointly shared a post with his wife alongside two happy photos of them. He further revealed the six things that they have in common.

"People always ask us - 'What is the thing you have most in common?'" he said in his post on Instagram. "It's not just our shared love of watching Friends reruns and eating Spanish food," Mr Sunak continued.

The UK PM said that they share a common belief and value system. "It's the values that we share. We share the belief that hard work should decide where you go in life. We share the belief that it takes bold action to make a difference," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Concluding the post, Mr Sunak said, "We share the belief that our children will inherit a better world than the one we share today."

A few days ago, Akshata Murty posted a message of support for her husband 4 ahead of the July 4 general elections. She shared a post on Instagram with two photos of her husband and the message, "I'm with you, every step of the way." Ms Murty's message for her husband struck a chord with social media users, who offered their support to him

This election comes at a time when Sunak's Tories are struggling to retain power after 14 largely chaotic years in charge. Sunak is the party's fifth prime minister since it ousted Labour in 2010 and was selected by Tory MPs in October 2022 after Liz Truss's disastrous 49-day tenure.

Many outlets in the UK were virtually unanimous in describing his decision to hold a vote six months before he had to as a "gamble". But Sunak attended several radio and television interviews on Thursday during campaigning and insisted insist he was right to call the vote.