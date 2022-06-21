Watch: Woman's Mid-Flight Act To Get Back To Her Window Seat Leaves Internet Divided

The video immediately sparked a flurry of comments on Twitter.

A video of a woman stepping over passengers to get to her window seat mid-flight has sparked a discussion online on flight etiquette.

The footage posted by Twitter user Brandon shows the unidentified woman climbing over other people - one of whom appears to be a toddler seated on an adult's lap - to get to her window seat. All the three passengers were awake and presumably could have stood and moved to the aisle to make way for her. However, according to the social media post, the woman decided to hop over other passengers for “the whole seven-hour flight”.

Watch the video below:

The most criminal activity I've ever seen on an airplane. This woman was hopping over other passengers the whole 7 hour flight. @PassengerShamepic.twitter.com/drET3BGBWv — brandon🚀 (@In_jedi) June 15, 2022

“The most criminal activity I've ever seen on an airplane,” Mr Brandon tweeted along with the video which showed the woman stepping onto the armrests, while holding onto the backs of several seats, to get to her own. She does arrive back to her seat quickly and even performs her small climb with notable steadiness.

The video immediately sparked a flurry of comments on Twitter. While some internet users believed that it was a good alternative to keep asking people to move, others blasted the woman for her lack of courtesy and questioned how sanitary it was especially if she had just returned from using the restroom and was stepping on their armrests.

One user wrote, Wait. She couldn't walk around? Where are the flight attendants? No one told her NO!? Oh HELL NO.” Another said, “She goes to the lav in socks, picks up some urine and fecal bits on them, sprinkle some more gross things from the galley and aisle, then put those disgusting things on my armrest? No thanks!”

A third user wrote, “I have no issue with this and it doesn't appear that those seated next to her do either,” while another responded saying, “You have no issue with this? Just because they didn't verbalize a complaint doesn't mean they weren't annoyed… if they would have complained they would be the bad guy. I would have told her to be a [normal human] being.”

Since being shared, the video has been viewed more than 4,000 times.