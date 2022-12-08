Watch: Ukrainian Soldier Performs 'Pikachu Dance' On Battlefield Amidst Explosions And Gunfire

The video has accumulated more than 9.6 million views and over 100,000 likes.

A Ukrainian soldier has gone viral on social media for performing "Pikachu dance" while gunfire is heard ringing out on the snowy battlefield around them.

Taking to Twitter, Ukraine's defence ministry shared the video, saying "Winter has never been an obstacle to a good mood". In the short clip, the camouflaged soldier is seen in the snow, enthusiastically dancing to the upbeat music made famous by the iconic yellow 'Pokemon' character.

Watch the video below:

Morning Pikachu Dance. Winter has never been an obstacle to a good mood.

🎥 by Operative #UAarmypic.twitter.com/B5efM39lcT — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 5, 2022

Ukraine's defence ministry shared the video on Monday and since then it has accumulated more than 9.6 million views and over 100,000 likes.

In the comment section, one user wrote, "For those of you who think this is bad: Not sure if you've ever been in a combat zone, but I have... people do things to have some semblance of fun, joy, and normalcy when we could." Another said, "What a great method to warm up and also mood -lifting for her surroundings. Little things like this may also keep their spirit strong and their hearts alive in the daily horrors of battle. May they all return healthy to their families."

A third user commented, "I see hope in this dance. Even though this person has likely experienced more death than any of us have, they are still able to dance. They are unbroken." A fourth added, "Lots of love and respect to this dancer! Keep dancing! Keep your fire on! Believe in VICTORY! Believe in Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Also Read | MPs In London Perform Worse Than 10-Year-Olds In Maths And English Exam

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and since then Vladimir Putin's troops have lost more than half of the territory they had initially gained. However, on Wednesday, the Russian President warned of a "lengthy" Ukraine conflict and said that nuclear tensions were rising. But he also insisted that "we have not gone crazy" and Moscow would not be the first to deploy nuclear weapons in the ongoing war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the other hand, on Wednesday announced that Russian strikes in the Donetsk region's Kurakhove killed 10 civilians. "The Russian army carried out a very brutal, absolutely deliberate strike at Kurakhove, precisely at civilians," Mr Zelensky - who was named Time Magazine's "Person of the Year" earlier in the day - said during his nightly address.