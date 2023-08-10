Watch: Thieves In US Use Forklift To Steal ATM Before Dropping It On Road

The attempted heist took place at around 6:15am.

Two thieves in North Sacramento, California, in the United States, used a forklift to steal an ATM last week, but their getaway didn't go as planned. The thieves were unsuccessful in their attempt and left the ATM in the middle of the road.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office posted footage of the incident on its social media pages, showing the suspects working together to steal the Safe Credit Union ATM.

In the video, one suspect, wearing an orange safety vest, rams the forklift into the ATM, knocking it to the ground with a crash, while the other suspect is waiting with a truck close to the machine.

"The attempted heist took place at around 6:15 am on August 2," said the Sheriff's Office

"The second suspect drove away with the machine, but during the course of their "getaway," the ATM machine fell out of the truck in the middle of Watt Avenue, causing an unrelated traffic crash. Both suspects fled the scene and have yet to be identified or located," the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities are currently in the process of examining surveillance video footage from the bank. Their goal is to develop a detailed and accurate description of the suspects that can later be shared with the public, according to KCRA-TV.

Officials have not provided any information about potential injuries resulting from the crash. It's unclear how the suspects had access to the forklift.

The Sheriff's Office is urging people who possess any information regarding the theft to promptly get in touch with the sheriff's office or reach out to Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers. An incentive in the form of a potential cash reward, which could amount to $1,000, is being extended as an encouragement.